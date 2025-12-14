Question of the week: In an ideal world, who would you rather trust on the subject of diabetes care, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) with all its attendant expert committees and experts or an independent journalist with a Substack newsletter?

Well, that’s an easy one.

Confronted with a serious condition like diabetes, you have to trust your doctor first. And your doctor, you hope, and any specialists to whom your doctor sends you, are relying on what the ADA determines are the Standards of Care for the disease. If you’re worried that what these doctors think and what the ADA publishes as Standards of Care are out of date, you can take heart that these Standards are updated yearly. An updated version appears online every December in what is the January issue of Diabetes Care. Here’s the latest, the 2026 edition, which just came out.

The ADA considers its Standards of Care to be “a `living’ document,” continuously evolving with the latest evidence and clinical thinking. This job is carried out by the association’s Professional Practice Committee for Diabetes (PPC) and its work is “internally reviewed by the ADA Medical Affairs scientific team for methodological rigor, accuracy, clarity and implementation.”

It’s all very impressive. And yet, if I were to be diagnosed with diabetes, either type 1 or 2, I would question their expertise and their conclusions. Most notably (and unsurprisingly), their thinking on diet—what the ADA calls Medical Nutrition Therapy or MNT. Although disagreeing with the ADA’s thinking on diet, forces a revaluation of its approach to drug therapy, as well. Diabetes, after all, is intimately related to whatever it is we’re eating. What we eat will determine the therapeutic drugs and doses necessary, perhaps even the complications we develop and then the drugs necessary for those. Welcome to the rabbit hole.

I’ve sided publicly with a small minority of physicians and diabetes educators who believe that patients with diabetes should be encouraged to experiment with very low carbohydrate/high fat ketogenic diets, and that embracing this dietary pattern will allow them to minimize their drug therapy: fewest drugs, lowest doses. I’ve come to believe that this approach will provide the most benefit for the most people. I worry about the complications of long-term drug therapy far more than I do long-term Medical Nutrition Therapy, provided, of course, that the MNT approach used is the correct one.

The ADA Standards of Care embrace a different perspective, more grounded in what’s now thought of as personalized medicine. By this thinking, there’s no single best approach to MNT; carbohydrate restriction and ketogenic diets are merely tools in the MNT tool box. The ADA physicians who update their Standards of Care still worry about carbohydrate-restriction and ketogenic diets for all the reasons physicians have since these diets became fashionable with Atkins in the 1960s: they might induce the far more serious condition of diabetic ketoacidosis. If nothing else, they’ll raise LDL cholesterol.

Initiation of carb-restricted diets will also require that physicians monitor their diabetic patients closely because drug protocols will have to change in response: doses will have to be lowered. Drugs may need to be de-prescribed. (Yes, this is considered an important caveat in prescribing these diets: Not deprescribing or lowering doses, after all, could be dangerous.)

Still the ADA has accepted also the evidence of clinical trials. In 2019, an ADA Consensus Report on “Nutrition Therapy for Adults with Diabetes or Prediabetes” noted that there was more, and more consistent evidence for the benefits of carbohydrate restriction and even very low carbohydrate dietary patterns than for any other MNT approach. Hence, the Standards of Care have become ever more accepting of low and even very-low carb, ketogenic diets, but only on a case-by case basis.

And with important caveats. Worth noting is that the authors of that consensus report were nutritionists, not physicians, and they included several who had actually done clinical trials on very low-carb and ketogenic diets. They were open minded if not biased, justifiably, by the evidence they had obtained. The PPC physicians, the updaters of the Standards of Care, have little experience with these diets—this particular tool in the MNT toolbox. They are more concerned with the possibility that these diets will do harm, more accepting that the benefits can be matched by other approaches without the risks. They’re more wedded to traditional thinking.

This could be a good thing, of course, if traditional thinking is correct.

This brings me back to the journalist question. It’s been two years since I published my book Rethinking Diabetes, the title of which tells you that I’m willing to dispense with traditional thinking if the evidence demands it, which I clearly think it does. But I’m just a journalist. That alone suggests my interpretation of the evidence is far more likely to be wrong than that of the mainstream authorities. If I were going into this cold, an unbiased observer, wondering who to trust in this issue, that’s certainly what I’d bet. It does not, however, mean that I am wrong.

The UK edition

This is why I made sure to ask diabetes specialists to read Rethinking Diabetes prior to publication, and to endorse it if they thought it was worthy. My thinking was simple: if I had done my job well, these diabetes specialists would accept it, and they would convey to readers that my work was credible; that it was not, in fact, likely to be wrong and should not be dismissed out of hand. The last thing these respected authorities would want to do was tie their names and their reputations to a book that was likely to do harm.

Among those who did were Martin Abrahamson, a Harvard diabetologist who had served as chief medical officer of the Joslin Diabetes Association. Abrahamson said, I had done “a masterful job exposing the bias of those who promoted and entrenched high-carbohydrate, low-fat diets as part of the management of people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and the lack of evidence supporting this dietary approach. Rethinking Diabetes is an outstanding book, a must read for all people with diabetes and those who treat them.”

Abrahamson had published his own book on diabetes therapy just a year earlier, Conquer Your Diabetes. His co-author, Sanjiv Chopra, a professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, also read Rethinking Diabetes in draft and recommended it as “a remarkable tour de force that should be of considerable interest to all persons with diabetes and clinicians and researchers in the field.”

What follows is a revised version of a post I wrote initially two years ago for Nina Teicholz’s Unsettled Science Substack, back when many of you might not have been subscribers.

I wanted to reprint it now because 1) I think it’s important and 2), well, I’ve gotten caught up in writing an essay for The Atlantic on ultra-processed foods and that’s been taking far more time than I had budgeted. I still wanted to get a Substack out this week.

As for the post I had originally hoped to write for this week (discussing what the exceedingly fat mutant mouse I discussed last month has in common with an exceedingly influential authority on longevity science) I will try to get that out next Sunday. (Then I can do us all a favor, and take the Christmas week off.)

This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Does diabetes therapy need a (serious) course correction?

The premise of Rethinking Diabetes is that expert thinking on diabetes has gone off the rails and needs to be rethought. Indeed, we can pinpoint the exact month this happened, another January, 104 years ago, when insulin therapy was used on its very first patient. Since then, thinking about diabetes and therapy has put drugs first and diet (MNT, per the ADA) second. This was done despite all protestations to the contrary by the physicians and health organizations involved.

Rethinking Diabetes asks how we got here and whether patients are the better for it. It’s a critical assessment of the history of diabetes therapy and the diet-drug-disease relationship. It begins with the regrettable observation that we are still in the midst of a diabetes epidemic – a disease that was vanishingly rare in the 19th century now afflicts one in every 9 Americans – that all attempts so far to reign it in have failed, and it is incumbent on someone to ask the question why.

The diabetes epidemic, 1958-2015, courtesy of the CDC

Did we fail because the current situation was inevitable—the result of a food industry out of control, perhaps, and a nation of individuals who can’t resist the next tasty, ultra-processed snack—or because mistakes were made by diabetes specialists and public health authorities that have allowed this to happen?

In an ideal world, the kind of critical review of the evidence on such a public health crisis would be standard operating procedure, carried out by committees of the brightest clinical investigators in the land. But this isn’t what the ADA asks of its Professional Practice Committee for Diabetes. It’s merely charged with updating the Standards of Care every year, not with investigating their validity on this kind of level.

Because that kind of critical assessment never happened, the job was left to an investigative journalist and Rethinking Diabetes is the result. When I wrote it, I hoped (naively, I admit) that it might prompt administrators in the diabetes world to themselves lobby for this kind of investigation at a level that might have meaningful influence, that couldn’t be written off as the work of a rogue, misguided journalist. That, of course, hasn’t happened, and is ever less likely with the seeming success of the GLP-1 drugs and their ilk for both weight loss and glycemic control.

What follows is a Q&A, asking (and answering) the questions that are necessary to shed light on this kind of investigative project.

Surely diabetes therapy is better now than ever?

Q. A patient diagnosed with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes today can expect to survive and remain healthy longer than ever before in history. We have a 21st-century pharmacopeia of medications available to treat diabetes and delay complications. Some medications, like Wegovy/Semaglutide and their ilk, seem to be almost miracle drugs when it comes to helping patients with type 2 diabetes. We have new devices for monitoring blood sugar and delivering insulin the likes of which we’ve never had before. Surely all this would suggest that we know what we’re doing and nothing needs to be rethought. Why think otherwise?

A. All of this is true, but a flipside to this rosy picture also exists. One in nine Americans are now afflicted with diabetes, according to the CDC, although only one in 11 have been diagnosed and so know it. In some healthcare systems, the Veterans Administration, for instance, one in every four patients has diabetes. These numbers are without precedent. Type 2 diabetes, which used to be considered adult-onset diabetes, appears ever more often in children and at ever younger ages.

And yes, all this can be treated, but the cost to society, using ADA numbers, is over $400 billion a year. That’s over $1 billion every day. The direct medical costs are $300 billion/year. That number has increased by a third in a decade, attributed, as the ADA says, “to the increased prevalence of diabetes and the increased cost per person with diabetes.”

One in every four dollars spent on health care in this country goes to treating diabetes and its complications.

At the risk of sounding cynical, it’s not the pharmaceutical and device industries that pay these costs, or the clinics, physicians, healthcare workers, and diabetes educators. They’re the recipients of this money. It’s the patients and their insurers who pay for it, and the patients who have to live with the burden of the disease.

And the patients aren’t doing as well as they should. According to the ADA, only half are meeting even the generous standards of blood sugar control that the ADA shoots for (hemoglobin A1C of 7 percent when over 6.5 percent is still considered diabetic) or blood pressure control. And despite the wonderful advances in insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring, fewer than one in five kids and adults in the U.S. (as of 2018) with type 1 diabetes are achieving the ADA’s generous blood sugar goals there. This is a smaller proportion than a decade earlier.

I could go on. (Don’t get me started on the situation worldwide: a “slow-motion disaster”, as the then World Health Organization director memorably described it back in 2016.)

But I’ll make one more point that is critical. A fundamental tenet of conventional diabetes thinking has been that this disease is a chronic progressive condition. It will get worse. The ADA says as much in the very first sentence of its introduction to the Standards of Care: “Diabetes is a complex, chronic condition requiring continuous medical care with comprehensive risk-reduction strategies beyond glycemic management.” In other words, diet and lifestyle will be insufficient to keep this disease under control, and so patients will need more and better drugs and higher doses to do it.

And that might not be true. That alone was a reason to investigate this issue.

Eat the toxin, take the antidote?

Q. When you started research for Rethinking Diabetes, having spent the last 25 years studying and writing about nutrition science in general, what particular questions did you think begged for this kind of journalistic investigation?

A. One obvious question is this: in 1971 diabetes associations, led by the ADA, began recommending that patients with diabetes get more than half of their calories from the one macronutrient – carbohydrates – that they cannot metabolize without pharmaceutical assistance. Now diabetes is surely a complex disorder, but the symptoms, particularly the elevated blood sugar, are a response to the carbohydrate content of the diet. So how can this kind of guidance be considered a good idea?

At the time, the ADA was willing to sacrifice blood sugar control for lowering blood cholesterol. How could that possibly have been the right decision when poor blood sugar control was the diagnostic criteria of the disease?

Another way to think of the paradox presented by this advice is how it was phrased to me by a patient, a journalist, Ross Wollen, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2018 when he was 36 years old. Wollen was thrust into the world of diabetes, as patients often are, with no preconceptions. After being diagnosed and having had the link to diet explained to him, his physician then told him of the lifelong plan for therapy. Here’s how Wollen described that conversation:

So I said, “Carbs are toxic to me now, right?”

My doctor said, “Don’t think of it that way.”

“But they are,” I said. “It’s like carbs are poison and insulin is the antidote that I have to take. So isn’t it better that I take as little of the poison as I can; then I also need as little of the antidote?” My doctor disagreed; he didn’t want me to worry. I just wanted to be as healthy as possible.

One way to think of my research for Rethinking Diabetes was that my goal (one goal) was to understand how this situation would seem completely natural and correct to medical experts, and then to understand the alternatives, in lieu of the mistakes that were made in our understanding of this diet-drug-disease relationship.

Q. You describe this history in your book as physicians making assumptions about therapy based on the very limited knowledge they have at the time. Then they let the assumptions solidify into dogma because they can’t rigorously test them, and then they go on to build new assumptions and misconceptions on that shaky foundation. Is that a fair way to describe it? And was there a reason why these mistakes were made?

A. In a word, yes. The gist of it is that physicians have very limited knowledge at any one time about the diseases they’re treating, and so they don’t know—they can’t know —what they’re missing. The earlier they are in their understanding of the disease, the more primitive the technology they have available for understanding it, and the fewer the number of physicians studying the problem. As a result, the more likely it is that one or a few physician investigators will be able to establish dogma. This can be a good thing, as I’ve written about here, if the individuals establishing the dogma happen to be brilliant critical thinkers and get it right. It can be a bad thing, if they’re not and they don’t.

Scientists are trained to embrace their hypotheses and beliefs with extreme skepticism because they’ll almost assuredly have to give them up when they turn out to be wrong. Medical doctors don’t have that luxury. They’re required and conditioned to make decisions about diagnoses and therapy based on whatever evidence is available. They have to convince themselves (and their patients) that they know what they’re doing. Humility can be less important than the appearance of confidence.

The problem arises when these doctors, and their health associations, fail to remember that they’re working with untested assumptions, not rigorously tested facts, and, in diabetes, as with obesity and diseases associated with them, that was all too often the case. You can still see that same tendency of physicians today, particularly on social media but also in the journals, when they discuss what they believe to be true as though it surely is.

Treating a disease of insulin excess like a disease of insulin deficiency?

Q. Can you give us an example from the history of how this influenced therapy?

A. Here’s the obvious one: In 1889, a German physician/physiologist named Oskar Minkowski famously demonstrated that the pancreas plays a key role in diabetes. He and a colleague surgically removed a dog’s pancreas and the dog became diabetic. Minkowski’s work contributed to the birth of the science of endocrinology, and the very primitive thinking that hormone-related disorders will be caused by a defective endocrine gland and either a deficiency or an excess of the relevant hormone.

In 1921, Banting and Best in Toronto purified pancreatic insulin and demonstrated that it can control blood sugar. For the next forty years, physicians assumed all diabetes is a pancreatic disorder of insulin deficiency and, for the next hundred years, since it’s still ongoing, that the primary job of the hormone insulin is to control blood sugar, which happens to be one of many things it does, all, arguably, equally important.

This thinking persists even as physiologists realized by the 1940s that the liver plays the primary role in type 2 diabetes; that the hormone glucagon is as important as insulin in blood sugar control and also plays a critical role in diabetes; that type 2 diabetes, which represents 90 to 95 percent of all cases, is a disorder of insulin resistance and so too much insulin, not insulin deficiency (or at least not while the pancreas can keep up with the demand). Throughout this period, the perceived dietary and drug therapy for diabetes changed not a whit in response.

I could find no evidence that diabetologists ever responded to these revelations by questioning their therapeutic approach. No one says, “Hey, if type 2 diabetes is a disorder of insulin resistance and insulin excess, maybe we should diagnose it by these criteria, and prescribe treatments that work to lower insulin and resolve the insulin resistance.” Instead, diabetes specialists kept doing what they always did, which is diagnose the disease by the elevated blood sugar, and then treat the blood sugar as though it were a result of insulin deficiency: either add insulin, if it’s severe, or just oral blood-sugar-lowering drugs if it’s not.

I don’t know how to solve that problem—assuming something is true for so long you forget it’s just an assumption—but it’s a serious problem in medicine.

But surely diabetes is a chronic, progressive disorder?

Q. Let’s get back to the point you made earlier: on what basis can you claim that diabetes is not a progressive chronic disorder? And if you’re right, how was that mistake made?

A. Here’s where knowing the history of the field also helps enormously. Physicians always had two competing philosophies of diabetes therapy. Because the symptoms are a response to the carbohydrate content of the diet, 1), either have patients avoid the carbohydrate-rich foods in the diet or, 2), counsel them to eat pretty much as their friends and family do—within the confines of what’s a considered a generally healthy diet—and then use drug therapy to deal with and, ideally, delay or prevent the consequences: not just the elevated blood sugar, but the long-term complications.

Throughout the 19th Century and well into the 20th, the standard of care was carbohydrate abstention and a diet composed of fatty meat, animal fats, and green vegetables. Once insulin was discovered and insulin therapy initiated, insulin became the default therapy—it was a wonder drug for kids with type one diabetes who were insulin deficient—and physicians let their patients eat progressively more and more carbohydrates, trusting on the insulin to keep them healthy. It was easier for everyone involved—patients, family, physicians—to let the patients eat as everyone else did and let insulin do the job of controlling the disease.

By the 1930s, it became all too clear that diabetic patients were not staying healthy. The doctors assumed the patients weren’t using enough insulin or using it carefully enough to control the complications, and that thinking has stubbornly remained.

With the advent of oral blood-sugar-lowering drugs in the 1950s, physicians continued to assume that relatively carbohydrate-rich diets were fine for their diabetic patients so long as they faithfully took their drugs, and if their patients developed complications—heart disease or strokes, neuropathies, retinopathies, etc.—that was because they weren’t complying with their meds or an inevitable consequence of a chronic progressive disorder.

When the diabetologists tested these assumptions about diabetes therapy— as they did, for instance, in the UKPDS, the seminal study showing the progressive nature of the disorder—they tested drug therapy but only in the context of this relatively carb-rich diet. What they demonstrated, not that they saw it this way, is that this is a progressive disorder when the diet is carb-rich because the drugs don’t make people healthy, they just allow them to stay healthier than otherwise. And the drugs, too, come with complications of their own.

What diabetes specialists never bothered to test was philosophy number one. By the 1970s they had forgotten all about it. They convinced themselves that nobody would adhere to any diet, let alone such a restrictive diet, and that anyone who argued otherwise was assuredly a quack.

Finally, in 2017, the San Francisco startup, Virta Health, began publishing the results of a clinical trial that compared the ADA’s standard of care against what Virta calls nutritional ketosis or a well-formulated ketogenic diet, a technical term, in effect, for the animal diet that was used to treat diabetes and did so successfully (for type 2) pre-insulin. As it turns out when patients abstain from eating carbohydrate-rich foods and replace those calories with mostly fat, their diabetes can go into remission; they no longer manifest the symptoms of the disease. It’s no longer a progressive disorder, it’s a reversible one.

I’d like to see the Virta Health trial independently replicated, but it clearly showed that for a significant proportion of patients, this is a disorder that is not chronic and progressive but can be reversed. The ADA and other diabetes organizations are slowly coming around to accepting the benefits of nutritional ketosis and these very low carbohydrate diets. Hence, the slowly evolving Standards of Care. I just wish they’d get on with it.

Back to the original question: who should you trust?

Q. Why trust a journalist? You don’t suffer from diabetes yourself. You have no medical or nutrition training. Aren’t you asking a lot of your readers? And if you did get it wrong, why?

A. Ideally, no one would have to trust me on this, and this kind of investigation, as I said, would be done by the best scientists available (ideally, again, not diabetes specialists, because they may be too wedded to believing that what they have been doing is what they should have been doing).

Barring that, investigative journalists do have their advantages: we’re skeptical by nature; we want to know the truth not what “everyone believes”, and we are not trapped in the groupthink of any particular medical discipline. If we conclude that the authorities may have got it wrong — that the groupthink is incorrect — our careers don’t suffer because of it. (Although one criticism of what I do is that my career can benefit by concluding the conventional wisdom is wrong, and so that’s a legitimate conflict of interest.)

We can also interview researchers about their work and ask them to pressure test their conclusions and assumptions for us. If necessary, as I have, we can interview however many hundreds are necessary to establish who or what is right. With the possible exception of sociologists of science, researchers tend not to see interviewing their peers and colleagues (and graduate students and postdocs, if necessary) as part of their jobs.

If I got it wrong, it’s because I went into the research for this book with a bias. I started my investigations into nutrition in the late 90s believing the conventional wisdom. Then my research led me to think otherwise, as I’ve documented in my earlier articles and books. Now it’s quite possible that I saw in my research only what I wanted to see, and that was what would support the bias I now hold. That’s always a valid criticism and a possibility — it is human nature, as Francis Bacon observed 400 years ago — and it’s why I hope my book will prompt further investigations. It’s also why, of course, the book is heavily referenced so that skeptical readers, as all readers should be, can see if what I say at least seems to be true. And it’s why, as I said, I had endorsements from influential authorities in diabetes to support my credibility.

Q. You describe your book as a difficult read, more history of medicine and critical analysis of medical science than anything else. Who’s the audience for this book?

A. Simple, the same audience that the ADA targets for their Standards of Care because they’re the people who patients will look to for advice and treatment. Here’s the “target audience” for the Standards of Care, from the introduction:

…primary care physicians, endocrinologists, nurse practitioners, physician associates/assistants, pharmacists, registered dietitian nutritionists, diabetes care and education specialists, and all members of the diabetes care team…. specialists caring for people with diabetes and its multitude of complications, such as cardiologists, gastroenterologists, nephrologists, emergency physicians, internists, pediatricians, psychologists, neurologists, ophthalmologists, and podiatrists. Additionally, these recommendations help payers, policy makers, researchers, research funding organizations, and advocacy groups align their policies and resources and deliver optimal care for people living with diabetes.

I think those who live with diabetes and their families would also benefit enormously, but I recognize that it’s far more than they need and not a breezy read by any stretch of the imagination.

On the other hand, many of these healthcare providers will be resistant to reading a book that suggests they may have been doing more harm than good. That’s also human nature. Perhaps those patients and family members who find themselves aligned with the thinking in this book (and my previous books) will give or loan a copy to their physicians and diabetes educators so we can start a meaningful dialogue on doing the right thing.