Uncertainty Principles

Al Bellenchia
Dec 14Edited

When I was diagnosed with T2 in 2022, my “diabetic counselor” handed me an ADA booklet that advised I could eat up to 60 carbs per meal! When I was hospitalized for a leg fracture, the diabetic diet included French toast (with fake syrup) and sandwiches. 🫤

I’m mostly keto/LC now and have put my condition into remission. Have lost 25 lbs. Off of GLP now, hopefully other meds in 2026.

Oh, and your diabetes book is fabulous. (As are your others!)

John Le Marquand
Dec 14

I haven't trusted the medical associations since I was diagnosed back in the 90s. I came across Dr. Richard K. Bernstein and his book the Diabetes Solution and he was an eye opener. Low carbs to the extreme. Dr. Bernstein was a type 1 and writes with confidence and understanding.

He was a shocker to the people on the two diabetes news groups that I was on in the 90s. We didn't want to give up our carbs. The more we talked about it it became clear the Dr. Bernstein new what he was talking about. His past history became known. Was a type 1 from 12 and followed the ADA guidelines closely even when it was effecting him in a negative way. About 1969 the diabetes meters became available but they weren't available to the public. His wife was a doctor was able to get one. After using the meter for some period of time he kept track of his readings after what he eat. Being an engineer he quickly saw the cause and effect of what one eats. Tried telling anyone who would listen but with not much success. Went back to university and got his MD degree as an endocrinologist at age 50. Tried talking to his graduating class about low carbs and they totally ignored him. A patterned that continued for much of his life. His A1C was 4.5 and eats only 35 grams of carbs a day. He died earlier this year at the age of 90. He has done more for diabetes and eating low carbs than anyone.

