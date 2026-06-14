Uncertainty Principles

Uncertainty Principles

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John's avatar
John
6dEdited

Makes sense to me. In 2018 I used time restricted eating and low carb to drop about 50 pounds of fat. Then relaxed low carb and started exercising (tennis and hiking).

But…

In 2025 I began being super tired at end of day and had terrible sleep. Turns out my liver was very low in glycogen storage and muscles also ( muscles contain 80% of glycogen in average body). It took weeks of loading healthy carbs - think baked potatoes - to restore energy and reasonable sleep. Along the way I gained 20 pounds and no longer look skeletal.

Now working on a new balance.

I think we have an addiction to simplistic answers. Too fat, stop eating fat. LDL cholesterol is easy to measure fat so reduce it in blood. Some cancers are caused by mutations so all cancers must have the same cause. Some medications are life saving so every disease can be cured with a pill.

We need to embrace complexity and personal solutions. The only missing puzzle piece is how to make that profitable. Maybe we can get a tax free health bonus refund each year from the funds that were not used from insurance.

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Mark Tokarski's avatar
Mark Tokarski
7d

I look forward to the video, the slides, and of course, Q&A. Years ago, more than fifteen for sure, I was at a luncheon where the featured speaker was a nutritionist, and I did a slow boil as I listened, as I had already lost weight, had appetite reduction, and enjoyed new energy levels due to a ketogenic diet. She went on matter-of-factly about calories-in-calories-out, her training. Years later I would phrase it differently, that we have to produce students who are smarter than their teachers. She was not one, and I do not claim that for myself by any means.

I wanted to ask a question, but it would have been indelicate and would make her and everyone uncomfortable. I'll do it here, where readers are warned and can skip forward. We ingest food and burn energy. We also sweat, exhale, urinate, and produce excrement. I am curious about the latter, the caloric and carbohydrate content of excrement. If we are on a keto regiment, is the body self-regulating fat storage by that means too? OK, relax now. It's over.

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