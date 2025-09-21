Consider the following two propositions:

1. Obesity is caused by the overconsumption of calories: more energy in than out.

2. “Obesity and diabetes are not the result of weak willpower and poor choices” in the words of a recent New York Times essay on the subject.

These two propositions constitute, in effect, the central dogma of obesity science circa 2025. They raise our questions of the day:

Are they logically consistent? Can both be true?

Is it possible to blame obesity on a behavior--on eating too much, on consuming more calories than we expend--without implicating the behavior, and so the weak willpower or poor choices of those (an ever-increasing number) who become obese?

Simple answer: sure, but not if you give it any serious thought.

The New York Times essay that provided proposition #2 above was co-authored by Julia Belluz, a journalist, and Kevin Hall, a physicist turned obesity researcher who recently resigned from the National Institutes of Health. Hall has become, for better or worse, the most influential figure in the science of obesity.

Belluz and Hall have a book coming out on Tuesday called Food Intelligence. It’s about “what shapes eating behavior,” they say in their essay, but if the essay is any indication, it’s as much about how eating behavior shapes obesity and chronic disease. The two authors say they became interested in the subject for very different reasons: Hall, because low-carbohydrates diets were surging in popularity as he was beginning his career, and he came to believe that neither low carb nor any other diet has “any great edge for losing body fat.” As for Belluz, she had tried and failed “to lose weight with just about every imaginable wellness gimmick” and was trying to understand “why she had been a chubby kid and was a chunky adult.”

As for their thoughts on the questions of the day, Hall and Belluz clearly believe the two propositions are logically consistent. Yes, you can get fat because you overconsume calories, but not because you lack sufficient willpower or make bad choices. Hence, the headline of their essay:

I’m going to politely disagree. Sure, something about the food we eat must be playing a critical role in the obesity epidemic. But that statement, comes with its own critical caveat: whatever that something is, it only makes some people obese and not others.

If the obesogenic mechanism, as proposed in the Times essay and proposition #1, is making people overconsume calories, then how do we explain those folks who remain lean in the same food environment, with all the same foods available to be consumed or overconsumed? If they don’t eat too much, and you or I, regrettably, do, how is that not a failure of willpower?

And here’s where the fat shaming in my headline comes in: Why should we not be ashamed that we’re eating too much, when clearly the world is still full of people who don’t, who can control their appetites when confronted with supermarket aisles full of ultraprocessed or hyperpalatable (i.e., tasty in a bad way) foods.

In my 2011 book, Why We Get Fat, I discussed how this willpower-energy balance paradox had shaped decades of thinking about obesity and the relevant science:

Much of the last half-century of professional discourse on obesity can be perceived as attempts to circumvent what we could call the “head case” implications of calories-in-calories-out: how to blame obesity on eating too much without actually blaming the fat person for the human weaknesses of self-indulgence and/or ignorance. If the obesity epidemic is blamed on “prosperity,”… or a “toxic food environment,” the responsibility for obesity can be shifted away from the character of the obese, while still recognizing that they only got that way by failing to eat in moderation. If the food industry is blamed for making too much tasty food available they can be faulted even less. It’s the environment we live in that makes us fat, we’re being told, not just our weakness of will. But then why don’t lean people get fat in this toxic environment? Is that because they have more willpower?

That Belluz and Hall’s essay in the Times was circumventing this problem so conspicuously (“It’s Not You. It’s the Food.”), seemed to invite this larger discussion.

A few observations that any viable theory of obesity should explain?

Resolving the willpower paradox would be far less of a challenge, if not for 3 observations about obesity that are as close as we get to facts in this business and that speak directly to this obesity-willpower relationship.

Obesity develops (very) slowly, over time.

On a day-to-day basis, the accumulation or accretion of excess calories as fat is very small, certainly in relation to our daily energy consumption and expenditure.

Here’s an easy way to conceptualize it. Say you and your best friend are both lean at your high school graduation. Twenty years later (at your 20th reunion?) you’ve put on 40 pounds of fat and become obese. Your best friend has remained lean. (Or vice verse, depending on your preference.) What does that mean? It means that every day, on average, your fat tissue took up and retained 2 ½ grams of fat. Your best friend’s fat tissue did not, accumulating no more fat at the end of the day than at the beginning.

That 2.5 grams is the equivalent of the fat content in a quarter pat of butter or 3 to 4 almonds. It’s on the order of one percent of the calories you’re likely to consume over the course of a day. By the energy balance thinking—proposition #1 of our central dogma--that’s the amount of calories that you’ve overconsumed that day.