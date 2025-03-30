This is the third of a series on nutritional epidemiology. Here’s Part 1 and Part 2.

“What's surprising is the magnitude of the association that we found — we saw a 17% lower risk of death when we modeled swapping butter with plant-based oils in daily diet. That is a pretty huge effect on health," said study lead author Yu Zhang… Massachusetts General Hospital press release, March 6, 2025

Earlier this month, Harvard epidemiologists were suggesting we replace our butter with seed oils. That would provide a “pretty huge effect on health,” per Zhang’s quote above, and it led off my last post, Part 2 of this series on nutritional epidemiology.

Now the month isn’t over and we have yet another high-profile publication from the nutritional epidemiologists of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health (HSPH). This time they’re suggesting that the closer we comply to one of 8 “healthy dietary patterns” the healthier we’ll be and the longer we’ll live.

So what constitutes a “healthy dietary pattern,” let alone the “optimal dietary patterns for healthy eating” per the title of the paper? Answering that question correctly is effectively the goal of all this nutrition research: what foods should we eat to maximize our health? What foods should we avoid?

The HSPH epidemiologists define all 8 dietary patterns as healthy if they are rich “in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, unsaturated fats, nuts and legumes,” and low “in trans fats, sodium, and red and processed meat.” Avoiding ultra-processed foods and sugary beverages are assumed implicitly, but it’s the more-plants-less-meat criteria that are stated explicitly. This aligns with the Harvard mantra since the 1990s (as discussed in previous posts). Once again we have an HSPH study that recapitulates conventional wisdom: healthy people in their epidemiological studies mostly eat the foods they’ve been told are good for them and avoid the foods they’ve been told are not.

What we don’t know, of course, is whether they’re healthy because of these food choices and whether they might be healthier still if they chose their food by different criteria. What if, for instance, they chose a dietary pattern on the basis of whether or not it could demonstrably make unhealthy people healthy?

Here’s where the logic and semantics get tricky. Bear with me. Imagine a dietary pattern that seems healthy because eating it makes people healthier, not because it satisfies the primary criteria of these Harvard studies; it’s neither rich “in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, unsaturated fats, nuts and legumes,” nor low in red and processed meat?

How about a ketogenic diet, for instance, to choose one not quite at random? This is where ketogenic diets play a critical role in making sense of nutrition science.

Dozens of clinical trials have demonstrated that ketogenic diets can make people healthy, at least for the length of the trials (a critical caveat in this story, as I’ll discuss). These diets can seemingly improve, if not reverse, major chronic disorders: type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, most notably. In doing so, they can reduce the overall risk of heart disease as well.

But ketogenic diets are typically rich in red and processed meat (bacon!) and saturated fat; they restrict whole grains, legumes and most fruit. These are diets that clinical trials would suggest are healthy, if not exceedingly so—they restore the health of unhealthy people—but not so the Harvard epidemiology. They don’t align with the foods that healthy people eat. That’s a conflict. How do we resolve it?