I can’t resist a good analogy, so today’s quiz will be short and to the point:

What does the semi-starved ob/ob mouse discussed in this post last month have in common with the remarkably influential longevity doctor Peter Attia?”

Short answer: both reveal something paradoxical about how successful weight loss diets might work. For the longer answer, read on….

Most authoritative sources still offer a simple answer to the question of how weight loss diets work: They create a negative energy balance, an energy deficit, which causes the body to burn fat for fuel and get thinner. Those prone to over-simplify, as the experts assembled by the National Institutes of Health were the last time the NIH systematically reviewed the evidence (2013), will assume that the energy deficit is caused by “reducing dietary intake.” In short, we eat less.

Those who read me regularly, though, know I think this thinking is tautological. An energy deficit is an accounting concept, not a physiological mechanism. Saying that an energy deficit is required for losing weight, as the NIH review did, is like saying that a dollar deficit is required for losing money. If you spend more than you make, you’re losing money. True, but it tells us nothing about causality: why we spend more than we make.

As ChatGPT phrased this, with whatever bias it has accumulated over years of our conversation, any theory of obesity or weight loss that treats “energy deficit” as a causal mechanism is substituting arithmetic for biology.

And yet a vast proportion of obesity researchers, physicians, and influencers treat negative energy balance as precisely that: a cause. How confident can we be that they’re wrong? This is where the ob/ob mouse—and Peter Attia’s experience—become instructive.