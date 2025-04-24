Uncertainty Principles

Uncertainty Principles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ellis's avatar
David Ellis
Apr 24

It strikes me that nutritionists who invoke the first law of thermodynamics to defend the “calorie is a calorie” idea might by implication think that a calorie of coal in a steam engine produces the same results as a calorie of diesel in a diesel engine. But the two fuels driving the two trains produce different outcomes. While calories are preserved, the energy partitioning isn’t the same. Coal in a steam engine - little useful work, lots of heat. Diesel in a diesel engine - more work, less wasted heat.

You (or rather, I) could stretch this analogy to say that the body switches between two alternative ‘engines’ (controlled by the insulin response) if fed a high fat/low carb meal vs a low fat/high carb meal. In this respect, a calorie is not a calorie; different fuels, different outcomes.

Or am I off the rails?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Gary Taubes and others
Suzie Lee's avatar
Suzie Lee
Apr 24

These articles are such a joy to read. Thank you for persisting in your efforts, and please keep pushing this boulder up the hill. It’s helping so many of us keep going, too.

These are the exact types of studies I was looking forward to as a possible silver lining in the shift towards GLP-1 drugs as first-line obesity treatment. If we better understand the underlying mechanisms of a successful pharmaceutical approach, that will inform and support the rest of us out here in the trenches helping people with LCHF diets.

One “side effect” of the drugs that fascinates me — I have read on various message boards that people reportedly become depressed due to the lack of appetite. They get to experience freedom from food noise, but some also feel empty in its absence.

I haven’t observed the same thing with LCHF diets — sometimes people get “cranky” because of the inconvenience of restricting carbs, or an emotional attachment to certain eating patterns, but because they can eat as much fat and non-starchy vegetables as they want, they can still get the satisfaction of feeling “full.”

If it’s true (as it appears to be) that the drugs work by mobilizing fat for fuel, and the body is being “fed from within,” there is still a missing element — what my peers refer to as “neurolingual response,” or what foodies might call “mouth feel.” There are many stages of digestion that are inhibited by severe calorie restriction, even if those calories are being sourced from fat stores.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gary Taubes and others
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Taubes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture