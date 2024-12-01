Dear friends,

Over the years, many of you have reached out to me through my website or signed up for my newsletter (which, until now, I’d never gotten around to writing).

Now, I’m excited to announce that I’ve started my own newsletter called Uncertainty Principles.

It may seem like an unusual title for a writer focused on nutrition and health, but my work has always centered on exploring good science, bad science, and the extraordinary challenges of establishing reliable knowledge. While these issues inform most of my journalism, they have the greatest impact on our lives when applied to understanding what constitutes a healthy diet.

I chose the name Uncertainty Principles because I view science as a process of confronting uncertainty and the unknown—minimizing, acknowledging, and exploring all that we don’t know about the universe and the world we live in. How researchers handle this uncertainty, and how the media reports on their work, tells us a lot about what we can believe and what constitutes reliable knowledge for making informed decisions.

The newsletter will continue to focus on nutrition and health-related topics—obesity, diabetes, and the chronic diseases linked to them—but always within this broader, science-oriented framework. If you have ideas or topics you’d like me to cover, I’d love to hear from you. Your feedback will help shape the newsletter and make it better.

You’re receiving this email with a free subscription to the newsletter. I hope you find it valuable and engaging. If you feel inclined to support my work now or in the future with a paid subscription, I’d be truly grateful.

And, of course, if you’d rather not get emails from me about this Substack, unsubscribing will solve that problem with a few clicks.

Thank you for your interest and support over the years—it means a lot to me.

All the best,

Gary Taubes