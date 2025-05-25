Uncertainty Principles

Uncertainty Principles

1h

Hall made it apparent through his Twitter likes in 2024 that he thinks the Ludwig re-analysis is what should be retracted, not his paper. He seems a bit dramatic from an outsider's perspective, as if he takes all criticism personally. I suppose it's only human nature to become obstinate and defensive when backed into a corner. I can't think of an example in any science when a leading researcher humbly bent the knee to a feuding school of thought. This is one limitation of your boxing analogy, because defeated boxers will *sometimes* humbly acknowledge error and defeat.

14m

You write so clearly that your criticisms of Hall seem intuitively obvious, and that makes me wonder how a respected researcher like Hall could fail to detect and neutralize such obvious errors early in the planning of his research. I guess there is enough funding only for flawed research?

