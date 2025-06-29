Uncertainty Principles

Uncertainty Principles

Discussion about this post

Kathy from Maine
3d

Thank you!!! I think I finally understand this now. Your analogies were spot on.

EP
3d

NBA players offer an interesting insight into the limitations of CICO. They are all millionaires with full time nutritionists/cooks counting their every calorie and macro, yet some of them still struggle with weight gain. Most famously and recently, Luka was porportedly traded by a fitness-obsessed GM for being 30 pounds overweight. The Luka trade has been discussed as one of the worst in sports history, and fat phobia could be an explanation.

Luka's implied daily calorie surplus was around 500 for 7 months out of a daily EE of 4000-5000 calories. That gives us another NBA thought experiment. What's more likely: a millionaire's full time nutritionist can't count to 3500, a hyper competitive player with a single minded lust for dominance can't cut 500 from 4000, or his physiology was causing weight gain regardless of his EI?

Luka has lost weight this summer, either with the help of glp1as or because he's trying a new diet now that he's in LA. His new teammate, LeBron, lost weight a decade ago with Paleo. Perhaps Luka has restricted his carbs now that he's around LA diet culture instead of Texas diet culture.

