Uncertainty Principles

Uncertainty Principles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Gallagher's avatar
Jack Gallagher
Sep 7

Though I am a lowly interested reader (i.e., not a physician, not a scientist, not highly educated in biology, physiology, chemistry or biochemistry, etc.) I am intelligent enough to recognize the problem you elucidate - confounding factors - and I find it preposterous that so many studies have been completed without even attempting to address confounding factors in the design of such studies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gary Taubes
Fritz Ziegler's avatar
Fritz Ziegler
Sep 7

So you're recommending we eat the Mediterranean Diet, right, Gary? Just kidding. To me, the advantage of the keto-carnivore diet is that one can know he's eating that way if he carefully measures and logs his food as he eats it. But I can log all the time, using scales and other accurate measures, and never know if I've followed the Med Diet, because it's UNDEFINED! (Nina described this problem very well months [years?] ago.) It drives me nuts to see so many recommendations for a diet that is so elusive because from the beginning no one knew what it meant and few acknowledge that vagueness. Next is UPF, which seems to have a similar problem. It's not undefined per se, but as you show so well in this article, the definition of UPF is without real meaning. Carnivore's the easiest diet to know you're on. In the Army years ago, they taught me KISS--keep it simple, stupid. So I guess I'll stay with keto-carnivore for now. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gary Taubes and others
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Taubes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture