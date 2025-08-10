Uncertainty Principles

Uncertainty Principles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete McCutchen's avatar
Pete McCutchen
3d

Viewing those images does nothing to reduce stereotypes about British food. I’d lose weight if you fed me that slop. Heck, the only way I’d eat that slop is if I were in prison.

Also, it all seems more processed than what I eat most of the time. Except for my daily protein shake laced with creatine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gary Taubes
Jack Gallagher's avatar
Jack Gallagher
3d

Great article as always, Gary. As to your last line "...in the absence of the lengthy, expensive and perhaps impractical clinical trials that could provide definitive evidence," I as one loyal subscriber am, like you (I am guessing) gosh darn tired of the excuses from the bloated government agencies for why they don't actually do the necessary work. "Expensive?" YGBFKM! Ask the President for some of the impounded money saved from the dismantling of USAID, for crying out loud. Or divert some of the money saved from the departure of 25% of the IRS workforce. "Impractical?" I simply don't accept that assertion. It has never stopped agencies from conducting their confirmation-biased studies in the past. How about asking Mr. Kennedy, et al, - team MAHA - to be bold and brave here, and, to commit to a big worthy project, impracticalities and all?

It's well past time we stop settling for government agencies making rules based upon weak/nonexistent evidence. It's not too much to ask.

Thanks again for the enlightening discourse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gary Taubes
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Taubes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture