Uncertainty Principles

VeryVer
13h

Seems to me that the UPF concept is a great gift to the sugar industry. That's what Hall's real genius is-- coming up with an alternative "scientific" paradigm that simultaneous exonerates the food industry while also "blaming" it and opening up new "research" revenue streams, and new product and marketing opportunities for the likes of Unilever. Coming up -- "Ben and Jerry's Healthy Simple Ice cream -- no UPF ingredients! No guar gum! Just cream, sugar and eggs at twice the price!"

Kathy from Maine
14h

"Most American children's diets are dominated by ultra-processed foods (UPFs) high in added sugars, chemical additives, and saturated fats, while lacking sufficient intakes of fruits and vegetables."

What about protein and good saturated fat????? Why is that NEVER mentioned?????

Gary, I'm not sure if it was you or Dr. Eades or someone else who wrote once about insulin levels increasing as food gets more processed. It was something like they had a person eat a whole apple and then measured insulin (I don't think it was blood glucose they measured). After a period (a day?), they had the same person eat an equivalent apple that was cut into smaller pieces, but having the same amount of calories. The insulin level was higher after the cut-up apple than with the whole apple. After another period, they had the same person eat an amount of unsweetened applesauce equal to the calories in the whole apple. The insulin level went even higher. I think the last test was having the person drink unsweetened apple juice with equivalent calories. Insulin was the highest yet. Anyway, something like that. Does that ring a bell?

