Uncertainty Principles
U.P. 1: In Defense of Bad Health Journalism
Reporters are supposed to be skeptical of their sources. So why do mainstream medicine and health reporters have such unconditional faith in the…
Dec 3
Gary Taubes
Introducing My New Substack: Uncertainty Principles
I just sent you a free subscription to Uncertainty Principles, without explaining why. Here's the rationale.
Dec 1
Gary Taubes
September 2024
Coming soon
This is Uncertainty Principles.
Sep 25
Gary Taubes
